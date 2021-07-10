Folder Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.23 Million (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $4.23 million and $152,234.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00115976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 1.00219261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00933967 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.