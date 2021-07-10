Formation Fi 1-Day Volume Tops $955,627.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $955,627.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00161704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.11 or 1.00037770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00945948 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

