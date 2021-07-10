Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 204.70% from the stock’s current price.

FBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $34.46. 182,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,434. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $465.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 61.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

