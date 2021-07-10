Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 204.70% from the stock’s current price.
FBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $34.46. 182,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,434. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $465.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.28.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 61.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.
