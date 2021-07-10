FortKnoxster (FKX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $269,066.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $269,066.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.55 or 0.00881071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005298 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

