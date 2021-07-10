ForTube Market Cap Reaches $17.55 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00883176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044573 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars.

