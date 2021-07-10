Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $5.32. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 276 shares traded.

FOJCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

