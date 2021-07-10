Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.62

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $8.40. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 71,109 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

