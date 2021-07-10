Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.