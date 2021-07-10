Fractal Price Tops $0.15 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $131,621.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00045383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00114544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00161860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,362.31 or 1.00076447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.00948934 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

