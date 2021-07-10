Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRG. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 109,964 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 181,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41. Franchise Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

