Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,531 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 10.2% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $278.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,906. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $194.76 and a 1 year high of $278.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

