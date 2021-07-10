Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 348,192 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

