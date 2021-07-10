fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $1,450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 754,679 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $18,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

FUBO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. 5,017,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,287,324. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

