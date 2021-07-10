FUNToken (FUN) Hits Market Cap of $161.47 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $161.47 million and $1.50 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.17 or 0.00876070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044595 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

