Fuse Network (FUSE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,405.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $76,405.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00115485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00161623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,908.80 or 1.00158864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.00934712 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.