Fusion Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $26.80 million and approximately $585,666.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,892.14 or 0.99832984 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,053,983 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

