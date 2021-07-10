FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $923,482.38 and $60.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 576,131,367 coins and its circulating supply is 548,096,700 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.