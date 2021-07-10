G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 881.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIII. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

