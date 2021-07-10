Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,796,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $162.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.