Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 247,628 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Galapagos worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $214.36.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

