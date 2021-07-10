Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.99 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Colfax by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 26.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 516,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $46.24 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

