Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.