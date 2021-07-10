Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 278.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 55,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 597,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,802,000 after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR opened at $81.71 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

