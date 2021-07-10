Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $2.72 Million in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 63,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $52.33 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,842 shares of company stock worth $10,969,701 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

