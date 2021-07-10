Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 694,688 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,688 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

