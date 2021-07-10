Gameswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $53,391.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $53,391.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.00881080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

