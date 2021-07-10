GateToken (GT) Price Tops $3.08 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $244.67 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00009174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00883176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044573 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,478,084 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

