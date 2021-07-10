GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $58,366.57 and $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00393636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

