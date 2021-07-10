Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.08). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 157.40 ($2.06), with a volume of 166,351 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.22. The company has a market capitalization of £438.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.