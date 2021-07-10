Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Generation Bio worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 74,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $1,938,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,587,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,350 shares of company stock worth $10,907,831 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GBIO. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

GBIO stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

