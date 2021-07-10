Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.47. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of GPC traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 642,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,923. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 380.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

