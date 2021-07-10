GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Up 10% This Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $873,496.80 and $2,562.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00060594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00392942 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.66 or 1.00090511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010054 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

