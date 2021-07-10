Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 196,588 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,588 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Extreme Networks worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.