Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,781 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $15,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 523.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGR. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,784 shares of company stock worth $4,040,750. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

