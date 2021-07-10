Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,732 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Insiders sold a total of 240,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $26.41 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

