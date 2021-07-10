Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Meredith worth $19,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in Meredith by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Meredith by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.25. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

