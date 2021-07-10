Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 18,688 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Standex International worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Standex International by 57.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Standex International by 100.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $218,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE SXI opened at $93.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.