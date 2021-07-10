Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 284,627 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,602,036 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Kinross Gold worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 179,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 89,965 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 495,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGC. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

