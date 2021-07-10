Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 31,007 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.42 million, a P/E ratio of -452.60, a P/E/G ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.81. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.