Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 64,436 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of nLIGHT worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $33.49 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

