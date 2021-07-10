Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 874,330 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Green Plains worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Green Plains by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

