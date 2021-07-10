Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of The Bancorp worth $19,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $5,812,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TBBK opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

