Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Model N worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Model N by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Model N by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE MODN opened at $33.37 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

