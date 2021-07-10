Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.