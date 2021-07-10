Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.44 Million Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of CoreCivic worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.30.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXW. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

