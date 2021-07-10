Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.84 Million Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186,852 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $17,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DBD opened at $12.42 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $971.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

