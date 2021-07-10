Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.38 Million Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,136 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Boston Private Financial worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,020,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 511,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 287,551 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.75 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

