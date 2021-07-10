Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.71 Million Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 42.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of DCOM opened at $32.39 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

