Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.06 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Oceaneering International worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Oceaneering International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 2,247.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,982,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

OII opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.