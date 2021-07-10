Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.35 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 295,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cenovus Energy worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,047.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 114,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

